Hamariwali Good News 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Navya and Ritvik confess love

The Episode starts with Varun calling Navya and asking did Ritvik come there. She says no. He says someone told him about riots in your area, he left from the house in tension. She says what, there are no riots here, don’t worry, I will look for him. She hurries. Her dupatta gets stuck here. She leaves. Mukund looks for her. He also follows her. Navya runs on the road and shouts Ritvik. She worries for him. She sees his shoe, jacket fallen on the road. She sees his car and goes to check. She cries and says where are you Ritvik. Tere jaane ka gham…plays… She thinks of him. She hears his voice and runs to see him. She gets shocked seeing him wounded. She asks him to open his eyes. She hugs him and cries. She says its ketchup, what’s this bad prank. He says you didn’t leave any way for me, its not a prank, I wanted to tell you how much I like you. She says its too much. He holds her close.

He says please don’t leave me, I like you, I love you. She says not everything is to be told, how dare you joke like this, I was madly looking for you, I was so scared. He says sorry and hugs her. Mukund comes there and sees them. He says Ritvik is so mean, he is taking an advantage of her loneliness, he is playing with her emotions, I won’t leave him. Meera catches him and takes him away. She asks him to look there. Ritvik says I know its happening so soon, we didn’t get a chance to know each other, when I saw you for the first time, I understood you are made for me, I love you, I want to marry you, will you marry me Navya. Tum hi ho…plays… Navya gets away. Mukund smiles.

Navya says no, I can’t marry you. Mukund asks Meera to see. Meera says why is Navya saying this, she loves Ritvik. Ritvik says I have seen love in your eyes, you are scared, you look into my eyes and tell me, you don’t love me. Navya cries. Ritvik says next time, this won’t be a drama. Navya says stop Ritvik, I love you. Mukund gets shocked. Ritvik hugs Navya. She says I love you, but I can’t marry you, I m a mother, a daughter, I can’t leave Mukund alone, Bharat and Mukund need me, I can’t do this, sorry. Ritvik says give me a chance, we will convince Mukund, give me time. Navya says I have no time, Mukund is worried that Adi got released from jail, Renuka isn’t here, he can’t handle things alone. Mukund worries.

Ritvik says we will handle him, you all stay with me, if Mukund gets someone to love him, then there won’t be a problem, even Meera decided to move on. Navya says no, Mukund loves mum a lot, he won’t accept anyone in his life, I know him, he is stubborn, he will never agree. Ritvik says it means we can’t get together, our love is impossible, our love has no future. She says really sorry, forget me if possible, its better for us. Dard dilon ke…plays… They cry. She runs away. Mukund thinks it means Navya lied to me, she loves Ritvik, she is sacrificing her love for Bharat and me. Meera says you are so selfish, you are standing as a wall between her and her happiness. He says she doesn’t love Ritvik. She says you heard her, she loves Ritvik, you have to become her father to make her your daughter, I don’t see a father in you, just a selfish egoistic man. He says I know what’s good for her, I don’t need your advice. He comes home. Navya thinks of Ritvik. She loses focus in her work. Mukund finds her disturbed. He asks are you fine. She says yes. He asks what happened to you. She says nothing. He asks do you like Ritvik, tell me the truth.

Devika says don’t know what magic Navya did on Ritvik. Meera praises Navya. Devika pours water on her head. Ritvik and Adi look on.



