Hamariwali Good News 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Navya messages Mukund – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Adi asking Lallan to cover Renuka. Lallan says she continues to be unconscious. Navya will get shocked seeing Adi. She remembers Adi’s phrases. Adi asks Lallan to maintain the pill in Renuka’s mouth each 4 hours. Lallan says I’ve injection. Adi says we don’t understand how lengthy we hold her right here, this capsule has no unintended effects, it makes an individual sleep, she shouldn’t be aware. Navya thinks I cannot go away you, as soon as I take mum and child from right here, see how I expose you. Lallan asks the place is Alok, you got here right here for the primary time.

Adi asks him to not ask something. He scolds Lallan. Navya hears their dialog. Adi says do what I say, this pill is not going to let Renuka transfer. Navya thinks I didn’t assume you’ll harm your mum for the sake of cash. Lallan offers the capsule to Renuka. Navya thinks Adi might know in regards to the child. She throws a stone and distracts Adi. Adi asks what’s that sound. He asks Lallan to tie up Navya properly. Lallan says don’t fear. Adi says be alert. He leaves.

Sumitra asks the police to test her room, she is harmless, she loves Renuka loads. She says I handle her like a mum, Renuka requested me to remain right here. Inspector doesn’t discover something. She asks Mukund to cease and allow them to query. Mukund will get offended. Sumitra says I had seen Renuka’s reflection within the water. Her belongings get checked. Mukund says she gained’t inform something till she will get overwhelmed up. Inspector says we will’t arrest her. Sumitra acts and cries. Preeti says I used to be with dad, he went to Ashraf’s home, Adi went alongside. Mukund asks the place is Adi, he was with me, Alok can also be not right here. Preeti says I m making an attempt to name him, don’t know the place is he. Mukund asks Akki to name Adi and ask the place is he.

Akki tries to make an excuse. Mukund says name him immediately. She says possibly community drawback. Adi solutions and says Akki disconnected, why. Akki says I’ll attempt from one other quantity. Mukund says name him from right here and put the cellphone on speaker. She calls him. She asks the place are you. He says I m discovering Renuka, she is lacking. She makes Lallan play the audio sound of site visitors. He lies and ends the decision. Mukund believes him. Sumitra thinks Adi can get us trapped. Navya tries to cover the infant and go away from there.

Adi says don’t fear dad, I’ve mum and child protected with me. Navya tries to change on the cellphone. Adi asks Lallan to close the gate. Navya says I want I may ship a message to Mukund. Adi says the place did Navya go, the place is she, discover her. He will get offended on Lallan. Lallan says she was simply right here, forgive me, I had tied her properly. Adi says your one mistake could make me land in jail. Navya needs Mukund will get the message. Adi says wait, she is right here, she will be able to’t run right here, we have been standing on the door, discover her. Adi asks Lallan to search for her.

Precap:

Mukund stops the inspector. He says I do know the place is Renuka, its a gasoline cylinder manufacturing unit, Renuka and child are stored there. Inspector asks him to relax. They hear a blast.

