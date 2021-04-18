Hamariwali Good News 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Hamariwali Good Information nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Hamariwali Good Information nineteenth April 2021 Episode begins with Adi asking Lallan to cover Renuka. Lallan says she continues to be unconscious. Navya will get shocked seeing Adi. She remembers Adi’s phrases. Adi asks Lallan to maintain the pill in Renuka’s mouth each 4 hours. Lallan says I’ve injection. Adi says we don’t know the way lengthy we maintain her right here, this capsule has no unintended effects, it makes an individual sleep, she shouldn’t be aware. Navya thinks I can’t depart you, as soon as I take mum and child from right here, see how I expose you. Lallan asks the place is Alok, you got here right here for the primary time.

Adi asks him to not ask something. He scolds Lallan. Navya hears their dialog. Adi says do what I say, this pill won’t let Renuka transfer. Navya thinks I didn’t assume you’ll harm your mum for the sake of cash. Lallan offers the capsule to Renuka. Navya thinks Adi could know concerning the child. She throws a stone and distracts Adi. Adi asks what’s that sound. He asks Lallan to tie up Navya nicely. Lallan says don’t fear. Adi says be alert. He leaves.

Sumitra asks the police to verify her room, she is harmless, she loves Renuka rather a lot. She says I maintain her like a mum, Renuka requested me to remain right here. Inspector doesn’t discover something. She asks Mukund to cease and allow them to query. Mukund will get offended. Sumitra says I had seen Renuka’s reflection within the water. Her belongings get checked. Mukund says she gained’t inform something till she will get overwhelmed up. Inspector says we will’t arrest her. Sumitra acts and cries. Preeti says I used to be with dad, he went to Ashraf’s home, Adi went alongside. Mukund asks the place is Adi, he was with me, Alok can be not right here. Preeti says I m making an attempt to name him, don’t know the place is he. Mukund asks Akki to name Adi and ask the place is he.

Akki tries to make an excuse. Mukund says name him immediately. She says perhaps community drawback. Adi solutions and says Akki disconnected, why. Akki says I’ll strive from one other quantity. Mukund says name him from right here and put the cellphone on speaker. She calls him. She asks the place are you. He says I m discovering Renuka, she is lacking. She makes Lallan play the audio sound of visitors. He lies and ends the decision. Mukund believes him. Sumitra thinks Adi can get us trapped. Navya tries to cover the newborn and depart from there.

Adi says don’t fear dad, I’ve mum and child secure with me. Navya tries to modify on the cellphone. Adi asks Lallan to close the gate. Navya says I want I may ship a message to Mukund. Adi says the place did Navya go, the place is she, discover her. He will get offended on Lallan. Lallan says she was simply right here, forgive me, I had tied her nicely. Adi says your one mistake could make me land in jail. Navya needs Mukund will get the message. Adi says wait, she is right here, she will be able to’t run right here, we have been standing on the door, discover her. Adi asks Lallan to search for her.

Precap:



Hamariwali Good Information twentieth April 2021 nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap :Mukund stops the inspector. He says I do know the place is Renuka, its a fuel cylinder manufacturing facility, Renuka and child are saved there. Inspector asks him to relax. They hear a blast.

Learn On-line Hamariwali Good Information nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode . Immediately Newest New Full Episode Serial BySea TelevisionIndian Drama Serial Hamariwali Good Information Full Present Full Written Replace, Written Replace of Hamariwali Good Information nineteenth April 2021.

Telecast Date:nineteenth April 2021

Distributed By :Zee Television And Zee5