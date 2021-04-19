Hamariwali Good News 19th April 2021 Written Update: Aditya is exposed in front of Navya

Hamariwali Good Information Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Navya making an attempt laborious to note who’s behind all these kidnappings and who helps Lallan? Aditya comes out and Navya is shocked to see his face. She couldn’t even imagine her eyes that it was really Aditya. The identical one who was once so protecting about Renuka all the time. She questioned and remembered all her moments with Aditya the place she used to get mad at her for asking Renuka to present delivery to their little one whereas being pregnant at this age.

How Aditya by no means wished to go away from his mom and the way he used to like and imagine in her and not using a second thought. She questioned is it even potential for an individual to stoop that low for property and cash? Aditya is de facto okay with making his mom undergo like this. How a lot an individual can change, he’s the proper instance of it. She thought in her thoughts simply let me exit of this place fortunately and recovered then I’ll positively expose you in entrance of all, simply wait and watch. She pretends to sleep in order that he doesn’t get any doubt on her.

Aditya provides medication to Lallan and says to maintain this capsule in her mouth each two hours. Lallan says I had injected her already, Aditya says to him that I don’t need to take any danger concerning this matter. She is my mom and if she will get to learn about my involvement on this case then she can be extraordinarily damage which I don’t need.

However, Mukund finds no clue within the room of Sumitra even after cops searched there. Within the Tiwari home, all are amused to not discover Alok and Aditya in the home. Mukund will get a slight doubt and he asks Akki to name Aditya and asks the place he’s. She says to him I’ll go contained in the room and can name him and allow you to know. Mukund denies and says You’ll name him in entrance of me solely and put the decision on audio system in order that all of us can hear.

Aditya in some way understands the whole factor and he pretends like he’s on the lookout for Renuka all over the place and could be very a lot nervous about her and he even creates pretend visitors sounds simply to show that he’s caught in a crowded place and is looking for her out. He cuts the decision after asking Akki to handle Mukund and Mukund who listened to the whole dialog over the cellphone speaker feels responsible for doubting his son even for a second. Navya tries to rescue Renuka however sadly he can discover that she is lacking from her place and Aditya understands that she have to be realizing about him.

Aditya begins on the lookout for Navya within the godown whereas she tries to ship a message utilizing Renuka’s cell phone. Aditya says to Navya to return out with none drama however she is hoping for a miracle in order that she will exit of this place with Bharat and Renuka each.