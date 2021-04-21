ENTERTAINMENT

Hamariwali Good News 21st April 2021 Written Update: Mukund gets to know about Aditya involvement in the kidnapping

Hamariwali Good Information Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Aditya attempting to assist Renuka to face up when he notices that a large chunk is about to fall and Renuka pushes him apart to avoid wasting him. He nonetheless stands up and appears on the opposite aspect to test if Renuka is alright or not for the reason that junk simply fell in addition to them and it had an enormous sound as effectively. Mukund simply can’t imagine that Aditya is concerned on this kidnapping and he’s remembering all his phrases to him relating to Renuka and the way in which he supported Mukund to seek for her all these whereas. He will get offended and is attempting to enter the godown to confront Aditya however the cops cease him and say that you just can’t enter like this at this level of time. Since we don’t know what the state of affairs is inside I’ll ask you to please hold endurance, we try our greatest.

Aditya notices that her mom is attempting to signal one thing to him by her hand gestures however he refuses to go away from that place with out taking her with him. Lallan lastly stands up and he dragged Aditya exterior of the godown. Then again, the cops moved Mukund and Navya from the place for the reason that space goes to be sealed and underneath investigation and now no regular civilian can stand in that space. Mukund is heartbroken with all that occurred in a fraction of time and he or she is simply not capable of perceive what he ought to do a minimum of now?

Aditya comes out of the go down and he notices that quantity is taken right into a police jeep together with Mukund and he understands what occurred precisely. The police organized for an ambulance and docs and they’re caring for Navya correctly whereas then again is sitting there like a stone as he’s unable to really feel something inside him. The cops knowledgeable Mukund that they need to depart now as they’re going for the inspection of the world. Then again, Mukund refuses to go dwelling and he says to the cops that I need to go along with you contained in the go all the way down to test myself about Renuka.

Mukund finds a chunk of bangle from the heap of ashes contained in the godown and he mentioned to the inspector that I’m hopeful Renuka is alive. The inspector says how can use simply hope for a lot even after seeing the state of affairs. Mukund begins to hallucinate about Renuka and cops say to him that he must have a grip on himself on this powerful time. Mukund lastly comes dwelling as Navya brings him from that place however as quickly as he enters a locality the persons are gossiping about Renuka as they assume that she is useless already and Mukund is getting offended to listen to this however Navya tries to make him calm and composed. All are crying contained in the Tiwari home whereas Mukund is sitting there unmoved.

Precap – Navya takes the identify of Alok and Sumitra within the kidnapping case.

