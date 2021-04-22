Hamariwali Good News 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Navya and Adi blame each other – TMT Updates

Hamariwali Good Information twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Preeti asking Navya to say the reality, was Renuka actually there on the godown. Navya cries. Preeti says no, this could’t occur. She cries. They see Mukund sitting in shock. Navya tells the whole lot to them. Preeti asks what are you saying, did you see Renuka by your eyes, possibly she wasn’t there, who needs dangerous for us. Navya says Alok has finished the whole lot. Preeti asks what are you saying, he can’t do that. Navya says Sumitra can be concerned with him. Mukund and Preeti get shocked.

Sumitra asks what nonsense, how can I do that low cost act, Renuka didn’t go anyplace, I didn’t meet Alok since many days, ask Preeti. Navya says he had misbehaved with me. She tells the whole lot to them. She says Lallan was with Renuka and Bharat on the godown, I do know Adi can be concerned on this, I do know the whole lot. Sumitra asks what proof do you’ve gotten. Navya says I m saying the reality, I m the witness of the crime. Sumitra says you’ve gotten gone mad. Navya says I m saying the reality. Preeti says this could’t occur, Alok can’t do that. Navya says Adi has hidden Alok as effectively, he did all this, he was inside through the blast. Preeti asks what, Adi too…. Navya says he cheated Renuka, he fed her capsules and saved her unconscious, Lord has punished him, this could have occurred with him. She cries.

Adi and Akki come. Adi asks what are you saying Navya. Sumitra thinks how did Adi come, is Renuka alive, it will likely be a giant drawback. Adi says take a look at me, I m standing in entrance of you, what are you killing me. Navya asks how did you get saved, why did you not save Renuka. He acts and says inform me, the place is my mum. He shouts on Navya. Preeti says Renuka handed away. Adi cries. Navya asks him to not act. Adi says you’re doing a drama, this occurred due to Mukund, I didn’t do that, Navya has finished all this.

Adi and Navya argue. Akki defends him. She recollects Adi coming to her, crying and telling about Renuka’s dying within the blast. She says we should always not let her dying go in useless. Adi says I don’t need something, I’ll go away from right here. She thinks he’s an emotional idiot, he’s desirous to damage his future. He cries. She consoles him. She says you’re going to get accused, I do know you’re disturbed, you aren’t in a position to suppose, you really liked Renuka loads, she additionally cherished you a large number, how will she get soul peace, go and take a shower, I’ll get recent garments for you, come on Adi, go. FB ends. Navya says you all can lie, Mukund will belief me, not you. She asks Mukund to hear, she is saying the reality. Mukund asks her to cease it, let or not it’s.



Precap:

Navya says belief me, I can by no means damage Renuka. Police comes and arrests Navya. Mukund asks police to cease.

Replace Credit score to: Amena