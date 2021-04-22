Hamariwali Good News 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Navya explained the entire incident to the housemates

Hamariwali Good Information Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Priti is upset with the information doing rounds and he or she is attempting to be taught from her father about Renuka and says that why individuals are taking my mom’s identify like this. What was she doing that went down and why will she go there? Mukund as common is saying nothing as a result of he’s not in a state of reacting in any respect. He’s simply watching your entire factor being a mute spectator. Priti is crying when Sumitra says we don’t should be so upset as I actually imagine Renuka is alive and she’s going to come again to us.

Navya enters the home with Bharat in her arms and Preeti welcomes her. She tries to know from Navya about every part that occurred within the go down and particularly about Renuka’s presence over there. Navya cries and expresses by way of her grease that no matter she is sporting at this second of time shouldn’t be utterly unfaithful. She lastly begins to clarify precisely what occurred to its coronary heart and the way issues came about one after one other. She says in entrance of all that Sumitra Alok and Aditya are behind every part that occurred. She says that I noticed Aditya within the go down with my very own eyes. I can by no means think about him stooping so low only for cash and property. She says I can’t imagine being a son can damage his mom to such an extent.

She additionally explains what occurred through the blast within the godown and the way she got here out and Raunak and Aditya obtained caught inside. Navya says that I solely remorse one factor that I couldn’t carry out my mom alive and full and superb however I’m pleased with the way in which Aditya obtained his finish. He was simply past something and an individual like him deserves an finish like this no matter occurred to him, occurred for good. He deserves to get an finish like this. Priti is heartbroken to listen to that is her personal brother and he or she sits on the couch with shock. Sumitra comes ahead to defend herself and says I used to be not even going out of the home for some days so how will I do this sort of factor and Alok ? Alok himself is lacking from 2- 3 days as he didn’t return residence. In case you have doubt then you’ll be able to ask Priti about it too. Navya confronts Sumitra. That’s why are you saying this line in entrance of all as a result of when Alok was attempting to misbehave with me I used to be in my full senses and I heard your dialog with him.

Aditya is available in entrance of Navya and costs her as a substitute concerning the Renuka matter. He requested her the place my mom was and what did you do along with her? Navya felt disgusted together with his phrases and says that even you recognize what’s the fact however Aditya is continuous together with his antics. Aditya recalled when he got here again from that go down and he was utterly damaged about what had simply occurred. Akki in some way manages him and manipulates him to place all of the blame on Navya as a result of she is the one who’s liable for it. She was terribly upset about Renuka and stated that due to me my mom died right this moment however Akki took benefit of the scenario and plotted in opposition to Navya.

Precap – Police is taking away Navya in jeep when Mukund asks them to cease