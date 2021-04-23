Hamariwali Good News 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Mukund saves Navya from going to police station

Hamariwali Good Information Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Mukund denying to agree that Renuka is just not alive and he says I’m certain she will certainly come again to us. He left with out telling anybody something and Navya thinks that like everyone else even Mukund can also be uncertain of her and he or she is making an attempt to show her innocence to him. She tries to go additional to strategy Mukund however Aditya blocks her method and says to her that for you I’ve misplaced every little thing in life and also you snatched every little thing that I had in life and pa for this I’ll by no means forgive you.

Together with Aditya, Sumitra and Akki additionally tries to make her really feel inferior and he or she breaks down after some extent of time and says that I’ve not achieved something and is crying. She tries to persuade Preeti and once more repeats her phrases about Aditya, Sumitra and Alok. Priti immediately asks her what did you do to Alok, did you kill him like the way in which you killed my mom as a result of he’s additionally lacking for some days and he or she begins to behave otherwise with me because the day you will have gone lacking.

Navya says how will I find out about Alok, higher you possibly can ask about him from Aditya, he have to be realizing about him. She doesn’t take note of her phrases after which they’re conversing with one another. Abruptly somebody arrived at their home and it was none aside from the law enforcement officials. They got here to arrest Navya from there with the cost of killing Renuka. She tries to defend herself however nobody pays consideration to her phrases.

Everybody within the locality is blaming Navya and is looking her names when Mukund comes out and defends her. He says to the police officer that I need you individuals to work and likewise to seek out out the actual wrongdoer. However just be sure you individuals discover out the actual wrongdoer not the one who’s harmless. Navya lastly will get free from the police officer and he or she instantly dances and takes Bharat in her arms. Mukund says to Navya that Renuka herself handed over her son Bharat to you therefore nobody will be capable of snatch away him from you.

Navya was to punish every one that is chargeable for Renuka’s state. She says to Renuka that being your daughter I’m promising you that I’ll punish every one that did fallacious to you. Please think about me and I’ll certainly do what is required . Aditya is sleeping in his room however the haunted recollections of that go down is coming again to him and he or she is lacking Renuka and is feeling responsible that resulting from him every little thing occurred. He’s crying for Renuka and says that I’m not an excellent son to my mom however Akki provides him drugs and asks him to sleep. Later she is having a dialog with Sumitra about their plan and Navya data their dialog as a chunk of proof.

Precap – Navya goes out for job, Mukund is hopeful about Renuka’s return.