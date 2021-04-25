Hamariwali Good News 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Navya takes care of Bharat and Mukund – TMT Updates

Hamariwali Good Information twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with a brief leap of 6 months. Navya is praying and speaking to Renuka. She remembers recording Sumitra and Akki’s video of crime confession. She goes to inform Mukund. She sees him sitting in shock. Inspector says physique’s DNA report has come, it matches with Adi and Preeti’s DNA, actually sorry, that physique is of Renuka. Navya cries. FB ends. Navya guarantees Renuka. She says I gained’t let something occur to Mukund and Bharat, I remorse that Mukund isn’t in a position to settle for that you simply left, he thinks you’ll come again and we’ll keep fortunately. Navya makes meals. She says now Mukund additionally likes the meals I mke. Aashayein…performs..

Adi sees the video. He will get offended on Akki. He asks her to provide the telephone. He says you gained’t inform me what to do, my mum died due to Navya. Akki says you kidnapped your mother, why in charge Navya. He catches her neck and asks will you’re taking her facet. She says no, she has run away along with your dad and that child, they each are the important thing to the property, Navya is my greatest enemy, she had given our video to police to hassle us. He says I do know.

Navya asks Mukund to stand up. She says I’ll take Bharat to the stall. Mukund will get up. He asks her to place Bharat within the crib. He asks her to go. She says I would like your promise, you had promised to handle Bharat, please. He says high quality. She says don’t exit, keep at residence. He says high quality, I can’t exit, I’ll handle Bharat. She leaves. Adi says if the video went to senior inspector, then we’d have gone to jail. Akki says I hate her, she failed us, now we have come to Delhi to seek out them, in case you did all the things on time, we’d haven’t seen this present day. Mukund removes a garland from Renuka’s pic.

He says everybody thinks you handed away, however I don’t imagine it, I m certain you’ll come again, Bharat and I are ready for the day once you come again, I handle Bharat, I m proud that Navya is our son, actually. Navya places up her stall. The officer comes and asks her to take away her unlawful stall, else she can pay a penalty. Navya sees the opposite retailer man. Navya scolds the officer. She exhibits the license for placing the stall. She says I’ve paid month-to-month charges as nicely, present the Id card, you’ll go to jail, I’ll name police. The person runs away. Bharat cries. Mukund asks why are you crying, I’ll name Navya. Mukund calls Navya and says Bharat is crying. She asks did you feed him. He says sure.

She asks him to examine the diaper. He says I forgot, I’ll name later. She scolds the opposite retailer man. He says you need to take away your stall, we’ll purchase your inventory and pay to your loss, consider it. She says I do know your buying and selling trick, do no matter you need, you promote your merchandise, I’ll promote mine, let the shoppers determine. He asks her to assume, if Ritvik is aware of it, then she will be able to’t do enterprise. She says let him come, I’ll see how he bought fearful of my small stall. Mukund says I’ve modified diaper, why are you crying now. He handles Bharat. Navya closes her store. She says good that inventory ended quickly, I m certain that Bharat has troubled dad, I can go residence early. She will get shocked seeing Mukund’s lacking advert. She says it means Adi bought launched from jail, he’s discovering dad, no, I’ve to maintain Mukund and Bharat secure, I hope Mukund is at residence.

No Precap

