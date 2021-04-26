ENTERTAINMENT

Hamariwali Good News 26th April 2021 Written Update: Navya moves out of Agra

Hamariwali Good News 26th April 2021 Written Update: Navya moves out of Agra

Episode begins with the story taking a leap of 1 month and now all of them are lastly in Delhi. Navya stays in Delhi with Mukund and her son Bharat. She is lacking Renuka and promised that she is going to all the time deal with Mukund and Bharat each. She recalled the previous occasions standing in entrance of the image of Renuka. She remembered that she was recording a video of Sumitra and Akki as a token of proof in opposition to them in order that she will be able to show her innocence in entrance of Mukund and in addition can punish them for his or her deeds. When she truly went to indicate the proof to Mukund, she finds out that Mukund is sitting on the ground off balcony with clean eyes as if somebody simply took his life from his physique. She couldn’t perceive the rationale behind his demise and seen that the cell phone was on and somebody was talking. She took the decision and obtained to know that the DNA reviews of that useless physique matched with Aditya and Preeti’s DNA samples. Therefore it’s formally proved that the useless physique is none apart from Renuka Tiwari and he or she isn’t any extra. Navya determined to maneuver out of Agra in a single day after this incident.

She says to Renuka that I promise you that I’ll all the time deal with Mukund and our son Bharat. I’ve these treasured individuals of yours with me. I’ll strive my finest to guard them from all of the evil eyes. She appears to be like at Mukund who’s sleeping on the mattress. Then again, Aditya is fuming in anger at Navya. One month earlier she locked from Agra with out letting anyone find out about her and in addition submitted the proof to the police. Akki says to him that attributable to your ex spouse we’ve to undergo quite a bit. Aditya says I didn’t overlook something and if Sumitra doesn’t have any reference to the police officers we might be in jail by now. She says that we’ve been in search of Navya from one final month however had no clue about her until now. Fortunately, Sumitra obtained to know from her sources that she is in Delhi with Mukund and Bharat. Again within the Delhi home of Navya She went to the kitchen and was cooking whereas remembering the phrases of Renuka and her tips on making meals. She ready meals for Mukund, Bharat and in addition ready loads of juices, contemporary greens and fruits in a bag to remove along with her.

Navya goes out for work after assigning the duty of Bharat to Mukund. Mukund remains to be hopeful about Renuka coming again of their lives. He was ready for Renuka to fulfill them once more. Navya is dealing with a contest from a fellow shopkeeper in regards to the sale of their meals merchandise and the competitors that they’re getting from Navya and her stall. She says to him you can go and inform your boss and I even need to see who’s getting insecure from a small stall proprietor like me despite having a giant firm. Navya is joyful that each one her merchandise are bought for the day. Whereas coming again to residence she notices a newspaper commercial about Mukund being lacking for one month and he or she will get scared. She understands that this commercial should be given by both Sumitra aur Aditya. She hopes that Mukund shouldn’t exit of the home whereas she thinks that she has to guard Mukund and Bharat from Aditya and Sumitra at any price.

