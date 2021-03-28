ENTERTAINMENT

Hamariwali Good News 29th March 2021 Written Update: Aditya gets to know about Akki’s truth

Episode begins with Renuka dragging Aditya to the corridor of the home. Aditya doesn’t perceive why abruptly his mom is so indignant at him and he tries to clarify his facet however Renuka is just not sufficient to hearken to his talks anymore. Mukund comes ahead and holds the hand of Renuka and declares that I’m together with her. Akki says to Aditya that didn’t inform you that Renuka is together with her husband and Navya and never with you. Renuka admits and says I’m all the time with my husband and can stay that eternally. She says I did all these by taking him in confidence as he all the time believed in me that I can do something for the sake of my son, Aditya. I can go to any extent and tolerate something simply to convey again my son on the fitting path. However you all the time misuse my belief and consider in you.

Are you aware even after doing so many incorrect issues I nonetheless continued to forgive you or provide you with my assist? It’s as a result of I’m a mom, one such mom who by no means believes that her personal baby could be incorrect as nicely. You destroyed the dream of Mukund however I didn’t say something, you broke relationship with my daughter like daughter in legislation Navya however I nonetheless preserve quiet, you continued to broke my belief and consider in you each time I provide you with likelihood however nonetheless I didn’t communicate something as a result of I had a slight hope that at some point my son shall be again heading in the right direction.

She says that as a son you need to be ashamed of your self however greater than you it must be us your mom, who must be ashamed of themselves as a result of they by no means consider that their son could be incorrect and could be responsible in any matter. She says I used to be very comfortable within the morning after I obtained to know the truth of this case and I assumed that I’ll let my son know that he was being cheated and that’s why I got here to you all operating however what I obtained to know is that it’s my very own son who’s the principle wrongdoer. Do you even know what it appears like for a mom?

On the opposite facet, Aditya lastly obtained to know the involvement of a key within the flood that occurred within the enterprise and he will get indignant on her for dishonest him and stated that I all the time believed in you, liked you, take care of you’ll be able to you make a complete joke out of my emotions and my feelings and asks her who’s Nadda? What he needs from me?

Renuka says to Aditya that cease blaming others in your personal errors. She stated that I all the time forgive you however this time my tolerance degree is over and now I can’t tolerate any of the wrongdoings by you and he or she beat Aditya with the rod endlessly and Aditya didn’t protest in any respect this time and appears at his mom with affection. Later Renuka throws Aditya and Akki out of the home whereas she experiences excessive ache in her stomach abruptly.

