Hamariwali Good News 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Navya and Bharat goes missing from the house – Tellyexpress

Hamariwali Good News 3rd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode begins with Renuka giving a swear to Adi and says to prove his loyalty for his family and his child and to do this he has to leave his current partner Akki. Navya intervenes in between and says to Aditya that no one is interested in your nonsense so better you go away from this house with your partner as we are not going to fall for your lies once again. Aditya holds the hand of Akki and goes out of the house. Renuka feels dejected to see the state of her son. Whereas Navya tries to console Renuka but she remains unmoved.
Later on the kid is crying and Renuka is trying to pamper him. Navya comes inside and sits besides Renuka. She says to her that Aditya is your son and as a mother you have every right to give him another chance but I will not be able to do so. I was his wife but what he did to me I can never even forget that then there is no question of forgiving him. The other housemaids also try to make Renuka understand that she should move on from Aditya. Preeti also says that a woman can tolerate everything but not another woman in her husband’s life. She says if Alok has done such a thing I will never forgive him.
You all are assuming that I am worried about my son Aditya. However, in reality I am thinking about Navya. She has a long life ahead of her. Moreover she has the responsibility of a kid as well then how will she survive without a partner? If Aditya has moved on in his life then Navya should also have someone in her life who can genuinely care for her and also can give her company to take care of the kid. Navya tries to make her understand that she doesn’t need anyone in her life and she is enough alone to take care of the baby and she will be ok if all of them will be with her. Renuka says to her that it is your thinking but to spend a life alone is not a joke. I want someone to come in your life who can love you like no other.
Navya goes away from that place without discussing the topic further. Later on they sat for the naming ceremony of the kid and Navya named the kid as Bharat. On the other hand Aditya comes in the same locality and takes the house of Gautam on rent. He says I will stay near to my kid as you people can try to snatch away my kid from me.
Mukund and Renuka try to protest but it says that you people own the Tiwari niwas in this Raja Mandi area but not the entire locality. So I can take any house in this locality on rent and stay there without giving any kind of explanation to anyone. Renuka slowly claps and says I will always remember all my life from now on what kind of worst son got born from me. Sumitra says in the house that as per the mythology and rituals today lord Brahma writes the destiny of the newborn child.
Hence none of us are supposed to go near him and the kid shouldn’t go outside of the house before 12 a.m. at night. Navya is thinking about starting a new life and says that I will not let anyone enter my life and take away my son from me. On the other hand Aditya is trying to see the kid and when he is able to go near the swing of the kid, he gets shocked to find out that the kid is not in it. He questions Akki but she says she has no clue. On the other hand, Renuka creates a huge scene in the house after not being able to find the kid and is looking for him like a maniac. She doubts Aditya but he says why will I steal my own kid.
Suddenly they discovered that not only decades but the wire is also missing from the house and her phone is not reachable. They are trying to contact Navya but she just seems vanished. Later on, Mukund says in front of all that the only person we should doubt at very fast is Sumitra herself because all her life she has done this kind of activity. Sumitra gets huge shocke with such words of Mukund for her while Renuka is looking at her in disbelief.
