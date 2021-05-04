Hamariwali Good News 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meera gets emotional

Hamariwali Good News 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mukund asking Meera to come and sit, Bharat got silent in her lap, she is his mum. He asks her to sit. He goes to get water. Meera thinks Navy was right, I have put him in problem. Navya asks how will I fulfill orders now. Ritvik says sorry, I thought you will be happy. He thinks I will see how you fulfill the orders. Navya thinks problems always come. She takes his phone and asks him to check the address. She asks him to go home and get the things from there. She says I will manage it here, go. Mukund says Navya also tries to make soft rotis like you, but you have magic in your hands, I m afraid that time may get less, I have so much to talk, tell me what will you have, tea, juice or coffee, I will go and get coffee.

She says no, I just came to see if you all are safe. He says I will make coffee, I know you like it a lot, I have spent 25 years with you, I know everything about you, I will remind you everything, coffee got over, Navya had told me to get it, I will go to the shop and get coffee, take care of Bharat. He goes. Ritvik comes there. Meera says don’t know what other things are similar between me and Renuka. She sees Ritvik at the door. She says maybe Devika had sent him, what to do. She covers herself and takes the baby. He greets her. She coughs and asks who is it. He says Navya has sent me, I work at the health centre. Meera thinks since when did he start working at Navya’s store, there is some matter, else why would he do this work. Mukund comes and asks who are you. Ritvik says I m Navya’s assistant, she has sent me to take the stuff, I joined today. Mukund asks did you work anywhere else before. Ritvik thinks he is taking my interview. He answers Mukund. He gets a call. Navya asks him to come fast. Ritvik asks him to just give the boxes.

Mukund asks can you manage to take all the boxes. Ritvik says yes. He leaves. Mukund asks why did you hide from him. Meera says I didn’t want any problem there, so I got hidden. They bump their heads. Tere liye…plays… Sumitra gets kada for Adi and Akki. She says you both have sleeping minds, be thankful that I m not feeding you poison. Adi says I had tried well, they were close and still left. Meera checks the pics album. She takes a pic from it. Mukund asks Meera to take the coffee. Mukund reminds her some memories. He says I m living just for Bharat. Meera thinks I can’t cheat him, I have to break his hope, I m not his Renuka. She says I will go. He asks when will you meet again. Bharat cries. He attends him. Meera leaves and worries. She says I was going to make a big mistake, I was so wrong, I can’t rectify my mistake, I will try to keep this family safe.

No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena