Hamariwali Good News 6th April 2021 Written Update: Mukund gets a shocking news

Hamariwali Good News Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode begins with Renuka demanding the signature of Mukund on the property papers so that she can demolish the danger from the head of the kid. Mukund asked her do you really think that Navya will take away our son because she is interested in money? Renuka says I don’t know what is illusion and what is reality. All I know is I have to find out about my daughter-in-law and my kid as well . And the bottom is as per the evidence Navya did leave with my kid without informing me. She says Mukund I want your support, and you have to do whatever I am asking for.
Hence if you don’t sign this document I will assume that you also don’t care about your child but your property. Mukund gets irritated after hearing the words of Renuka and he looks at her irritatingly. She gives him the legal paper and says to him to sign it and make the kid free from this burden of property. Due to this only, my kid is suffering and people are after him for money only. Mukund looks at her and Alok and Sumitra as well who are standing behind them listening to the words and they get a bit upset after knowing that they are going to give the children and the bedroom to the one they feel is the rightful owner of it. Mukund finally signs the papers and gives it to Renuka and leaves from the place without saying anything.
Sumitra got to understand Renuka and are just trying to keep them house numbers under the umbrella that they accepted Navya to be the traitor and she also got doubt on their and giving. Renuka later on informs Mukund that like him even she has doubt on Sumitra and Alok. She says there is no guarantee that things will happen like this.
She says her intentions are saying that Navya is not so far away from them. Pallavi does so much for the sharee shap nki ki for the sake of her shop. play the cursors to know the location of Nokia it is very important that either of them would have become the kidnapper. Renuka is handling the matter with so much knowledge since she doesn’t have any idea about it. After some time Sumitra asks Alok to come to a place and both of them open the door and then it is revealed that it is the house and Navya and the kid must be in the house itself.
They planned something more delicious to misguide Mukund and Renuka. After sometimes releasing people come to their house and inform Mukund that they have got a dead body that has some similarities with Navya and he has to come with them to confirm the same. After some time Aditya comes in a locality in disguise of a vendor man but before he can elope from the house with their child, Mukund comes back home and he gets doubtful to see a mystery man.