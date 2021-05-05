Hamariwali Good News 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meera and Ritvik support Navya

Hamariwali Good News 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Varun saying Navya is leaving the stall, its good, she will tell you the reason. Ritvik thinks what’s the reason. He goes to Navya. He says Varun said you are shutting your stall, why. Navya says shut up, will you tell anything, don’t forget that you work for me, I can do anything, you don’t worry, I will keep conditions in front of Ritvik, I will ask him to give you the old job, I m selling the stall, you stay happy, lets work on the orders now. They work together. Aashaayein…plays..

Navya keeps money for Mukund and Bharat. She gives some to Ritvik. He says you didn’t keep it for yourself. She says its okay, I kept for my family. He says we will share. She says I don’t have change. He says you can keep it, I will take it tomorrow. She says thanks for your help. She goes. Varun says our work is done, we will party. Ritvik says no, I don’t want to. Navya comes home and meets Mukund and Bharat. She asks him to pack bags, they have to leave. He refuses. She asks who has come here, did Meera come. He says Renuka had come. She says she isn’t Renuka, when will you believe this, Bua and Adi are finding us, they will try to harm us, its risky, we have to shift, I m selling my stall, we are leaving this house, we won’t argue on this. He goes. She cries. Its morning, Meera compliments Ritvik. She asks what’s special today. He says its a special meeting, how do you know. She says tell me, what’s special. He says I told you about Navya. She teases him.

He says Navya is selling the stall and going away, I have won but I don’t feel happy, don’t know why. Meera says because that girl is losing to you intentionally, its no fun to win without hardwork, she is losing because of me. He asks what, do you know her, tell me.

Navya comes to meet Ritvik. She goes to give him money. She slips. Ritvik holds her in arms. She gets surprised. He takes her to his cabin. She turns to leave. He asks her to listen. She says you maybe CEO, you are a fraud for me, you lied to me, leave my hand. She sees Meera there. He says she is my Maasi, Meera. Navya says it means you and Ritvik… what’s happening here, I don’t know, I m leaving the city. Meera asks are you running away.

She says you said we don’t understand emotions, where did your courage go now, you are giving importance to your fear, what about others. Navya says I m doing this for my family, to protect my dad and baby. Meera says shut up, you told what you wanted to, but today I will talk, what do you think, you are doing this for the family betterment, till when will you run from your ex husband and Bua, won’t they follow you, you should face them, would Renuka want you to do this. Navya cries. She says you don’t know about my family, you don’t know what sorrow we have faced. Renuka says you have an option, either get scared and run away, or face your fears, think what to do, the choice is yours. Ritvik claps and smiles. He says wow Maasi, you gave a good speech. She shows Renuka’s pic. Ritvik gets shocked.

She says she is Renuka Tiwari, she exactly looks like me, she was Navya’s mother-in-law. Navya says I want to get justice for mum and punish the wrong doers, how shall I do it, I have fallen lonely, I m always scared for Mukund and Bharat, how will I fight. She cries. Meera wipes her tears. She says you are not alone in this fight, I m with you, then what, you know those people well, you just have to show me the way, how can we get them punished, then leave everything on me. Navya asks will you do this for me, knowing they are so dangerous, why. Meera thinks of Mukund. Ritvik says Maasi runs a NGO, its her work to help people, I m with you guys, I have a plan also. Meera asks Navya to tell the problem first to find a solution.

