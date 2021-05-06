Hamariwali Good News 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meera takes Renuka’s getup

Hamariwali Good News 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Akki saying why is Adi listening to Sumitra, I wish he listens to me, I want to order some food. She sees Navya’s pic on the Bharat stall info page. She says its Navya, I will tell Sumitra and Adi that I found her. Ritvik tells his plan. Sumitra and Adi check the stall. They don’t see Navya and think where is she. He asks Varun did you see this girl, its her stall. Varun checks. He asks who are you all. Sumitra says relatives. Varun says oh, I didn’t see her. Akki says Navya’s son’s name is Bharat, check pic well. Varun confuses them. They leave. Varun calls Ritvik and says your work is done, I m not a bad actor.

Ritvik asks him to get new things. Navya asks are you sure of this plan. Ritvik says yes, Meera has to become Renuka. Navya shows Renuka’s videos. She asks Meera to spit the chewing gum first. She asks Meera not to have pasta, have any desi food. She gives a new look to Meera. She gets emotional seeing her. Meera tries to rehearse the lines. Navya corrects her. Meera tells the lines well. Navya says perfect. Navya gets Mukund’s call. She says I have some work, I will get late, promise me, you won’t go out of the house, Bua and Adi reached stall today. He asks what, take care, shut the stall and come home fast. Navya says yes, I will come. She ends call.

Ritvik asks why did you lie, we should involve him in the plan. Navya says no, he didn’t accept that Renuka passed away. Meera says he will be in trauma seeing me in Renuka’s getup. Navya says yes, he is emotionally weak and miss mum a lot. Ritvik says you have suffered a lot in life, but not anymore, your enemies will suffer now. Varun calls Adi and asks him to come to the NGO, Mukund may come there. Adi agrees. Ritvik tells his next plan. Navya says I m sure it will work. Meera says I m ready. Sumitra says we will go tomorrow and catch Mukund. Meera prepares for the drama. Devika looks on and asks what’s this drama. Meera says I m preparing for a play, I was rehearsing for the scene. Devika says don’t be silly, you can’t act, just do your work. She goes. Meera prays that a miracle happens. She thinks I can really act well.

Its morning, Mukund asks is there danger where we are going. Navya says no, you can come along and meet Meera, she kept a function, give me your phone. She switches on the location tracker. She thinks I wish everything happens well, I can get your culprits punished. Sumitra, Adi and Akki get ready to leave. Adi says this time, they can’t run away. Meera says I will come in 10 mins. Devika says we will go together. Navya and Mukund come to the NGO. Meera gets stuck in Devika’s work. Ritvik says Meera didn’t come, I will find out. He calls Meera. She asks him to make Devika busy, else she will get late. Devika gets a work call. She says fine, I m just leaving from here.

No Precap

