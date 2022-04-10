Hamilton Australian GP. Let’s explain the radio message in “Tough Situation”

In the final leg of the Melbourne race, Hamilton was starting to meet teammate George Russell, who had overtaken him to finish third thanks to a well-timed safety car.

As the pair ran from behind without a challenge, Hamilton said over the radio: “You guys have put me in a very difficult position.”

While some interpreted the message as criticism of the team as Russell overtook them at the stop, Hamilton has made it clear that it had in fact nothing to do with the change in position.

Instead, he explained that the remark was in reference to him having to back down on speed and run in clear air, as his engine was heating up while running behind Russell.

“Basically, I couldn’t race for position because the car was overheating,” he explained after finishing…