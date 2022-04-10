Hamilton defiance on F1 body piercing rules

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One rulers he will have to cut off his ear to meet their jewelery demands.

While body piercings have been banned since 2004, F1’s new race director Niels Witich brought up the rule in his pre-race notes in Melbourne before addressing the topic directly with Hamilton and his teammates in the two-hour drivers’ two-hour drive. ‘ Briefing.

Witich says the law is in place to protect the driver by not hindering him from speeding away from his car.

But in a show of defiance, Hamilton competed at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix with both ear piercings and a nose stud.

“I have no plans to remove him,” said the 37-year-old, who finished fourth in Melbourne’s Albert Park.

“Those are personal things. You have to be able to be who you are….