Hamilton defies protest against F1 jewelery ban

Formula One F1 – Australian Grand Prix – Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia – REUTERS/Martin Keep during the drivers parade before the Lewis Hamilton Race of Mercedes on April 10, 2022

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) – Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday responded defensively after Formula One reminded drivers that ornaments cannot be worn during races.

New race director Niels Wittich wrote at the pre-race Australian Grand Prix that “the wearing of jewelery in the form of body piercings or metal neck chains is prohibited during competition”.

Hamilton, the sport’s most successful driver, told reporters after finishing fourth for Mercedes in Melbourne that he is not getting his ears pierced.