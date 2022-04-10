Hamilton didn’t expect Mercedes to gain podium in Australia

load audio player

Lewis Hamilton is facing his toughest season in Formula 1 since the hybrid era began as his car, W13Not as competitive as it expected in 2022. Britons arrive in Melbourne hoping to channel mercedes Towards the path of Victory, but knowing that he still needs to wait for a winning car.

The seven-time world champion put up a performance that landed him fourth, however, he fell behind his Brackley teammate George Russell for the second consecutive date.

hamilton Safety was impressed by the car’s duration, and Mercedes’ second Englishman was able to climb to the final position of the podium, taking away chances…