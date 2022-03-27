Hamilton dropped for first time in Arabia and first since 2017

load audio player

It can now be said that Mercedes was not in hiding during the 2022 Formula 1 pre-seasons in Barcelona and Bahrain and this was confirmed in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix held on Saturday night at the Jeddah circuit.

As had not been the case since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first round of qualifying. On the Interlagos circuit occasion, everything was the result of an accident when he hit a safety barrier and was ruled out of the session, so he finished 20th on Sunday to finish fourth.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Crash and Red Flag 1,1 Photo D: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

but…