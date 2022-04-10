Hamilton explains “difficult situation” in F1 radio message

In the final stages of the Melbourne race, Hamilton was beginning to meet teammate George Russell, who had overtaken him thanks to a good safety car.

As the pair ran through without a challenge from behind, Hamilton came on the team’s radio and said: “You guys put me in a really tough position.”

While some interpreted the message as a criticism of the team as Russell overtook them at the stop, Hamilton has made it clear that it really had nothing to do with the change in position.

Instead, he explained that the comment was in reference to him having to back down on speed and run in clear air, as his engine was heating up as he fell behind his teammate.

“Basically, I couldn’t race for position because the car was overheating,” he explained. “So I had…