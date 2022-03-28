Hamilton inspired by King Richard about Sisters Williams

The film, titled King Richard, was produced in collaboration with the Williams family and tells how Richard Williams is preparing his daughters to become tennis stars, while also preparing them to complete an education. The film was produced by Will Smith and won a BAFTA for Best Actor, among other things. Plus, King Richard is on his way to even more success at the Academy Awards next Sunday. Lewis Hamilton, who is friends with sisters Williams and Smith, says the film served as an inspiration and clearly sees a parallel to his own rise to the top of motorsport with the support of his family.

“I was lucky enough to talk to Serena and Venus during the test and see how excited they were,” said Hamilton Motorsport.comI know Will too and I’m really proud of what he’s achieved with this film. I know he’s got awards for it and I’m really impressed with the story. I think that everyone has seen what they are…