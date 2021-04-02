“Hamilton is a great spy”- Ex-Mercedes team member reveals Lewis Hamilton’s tactics | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Hamilton is a great spy"- Ex-Mercedes team member reveals Lewis Hamilton's tactics

"Hamilton is a great spy"- Ex-Mercedes team member reveals Lewis Hamilton's tactics

“Hamilton is a great spy”- Ex-Mercedes team member Philip Brandle talks about Lewis Hamilton always interested in his competitors’ car.

Lewis Hamilton has been an incredible driver over the years, and even in the most pressing situations, the Briton manages to escape put of the situation.

One of the reasons why he can do it is his urge to know his competitors’ strengths, and according to ex0-Mercedes team member Philip Brandle reveals that Hamilton is a great spy, as he tries to know his opposition’s car.

“Hamilton is a great spy,” Brandle is quoted from his analysis for ServusTV by Motorsport-Total.com quoted. “He takes a very close look at everything.”

“For example, there was a scene in front of the podium in the room where they had a drink. He noticed that with another racing suit that has fewer cables when it came to saving weight. Because every detail really counts in Formula 1.”

Lewis Hamilton has the access.

Hamilton often has been spotted looking at rivals’ cars, and now Brandle has revealed that it is usually not out of curiosity or to make your team member nervous, but indeed a skill to estimate your competitors.

Hamilton has exclusive access to do such things, as after every race, he can roam around the Park Ferme, unlike his team members who do the manufacturing work inside the factory.

Though we don’t know how much change it would bring in the competition, but over the years, Mercedes has outbeaten each of its opponents in terms of technology.

Moreover, F1 is a sport with a cut-throat competition; therefore, all the teams have their eyes fixed to each other to spot some irregularities that may give undue disadvantage to the rival side.

With this, teams usually report it to FIA, and from there, it is upon the governing body. In 2019, Mercedes and Red Bull allied to report on Ferrari’s suspicious power unit, while last year Renault was all against Racing Point for its alleged plagiarism.

