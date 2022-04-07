Hamilton – Reaction, tribute to famous conductor Boris Brough Roll after tragic death in Hamilton

“One of the greatest,” Hamilton’s “one-man tourism bureau” and a “true creative force” are some of the phrases that were used to remember the famous Canadian conductor Boris Brough, who had a tragic hit-and-run incident. died after. in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Since news of his death, tributes have been pouring in across the city and to a musical legend, who took place with the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, the Orchester Classic de Montréal and the Brot Music Festival.

“It’s hard to imagine that our beloved husband, loving father and fun-loving, doting Zady has been taken from us so suddenly and inexplicably,” wife Ardith said in a statement following Brough’s death.