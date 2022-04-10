Hamilton reveals he was unable to make it to the podium due to engine problems

editorial mediotempo

Mexico City , 10.04.2022 06:18:04

Although Lewis Hamilton I could not start the season formula 1 As he is used to, the British pilot admitted, having finished 4th place in Australian Grand PrixThe The great progress Mercedes has madeHowever, problems with his car remained, which prevented him from fighting for a spot on the podium.

,it was a great result for us, We certainly didn’t expect to finish third or fourth. George (Russell) had a great result. I couldn’t fight for third place because my engine was overheating“, noted the historical pilot.

simultaneously, hamilton Highlighting the great work done in Albert Park Circuit,