Hampus Lindholm sees himself as good fit with Bruins after impressive debut

BOSTON — Hamps Lindholm stepped into the Bruins lineup on Thursday night and looked great at home during his debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Swedish defenseman wasted no time in showcasing his impressive skills by defending well in the D-zone, jumpstarting the rush-up ice with a clean breakout pass and even with four shots and an assist Contributed aggressively.

Buoyed by Lindholm’s excellent two-way play and David Pasternak’s hat-trick, the Bruins beat the two-time defending champs 3-2 at TD Garden to move ahead of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division standings.

Lindholm said after the win, “I feel good. I like that feeling – a little butterflies and a little nervousness to get out there. So you play the game.”

Lindholm’s brilliant debut helped…