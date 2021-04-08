ENTERTAINMENT

Han Lay, Miss Grand Myanmar Speech Viral Against Military Bio Wiki Check Videos Images & Details

Han Lay

I think we all are aware of what happened in Myanmar on 1st February 2021. The Myanmar military forcefully removed Aung San Suu Kyi from the position of State Counsellor along with President Win and other leaders. This act was not only publicly criticized by the people of Myanmar but also, this topic was raised at the international level and since then people of Myanmar are protesting against this unlawful act. Right now, the country is still under Tatmadaw military rule and they are forcing and pressuring the protestors to back out and they are even killing innocent commoners including minors. In the list of these protestors, there is one more name, Han Lay, who has openly criticized the Tatmadaw military for misconduct that is happening in her country with her powerful speech.

Han Lay is a 22-year-old young lady, who participated in the Miss Grand International 2020 in Thailand. In a speech given at the aforesaid even, Miss Grand Myanmar urged the whole world to look at the condition of Myanmar. She pointed out the injustice that is happening in her country and said that the citizens of Myanmar need urgent help. In fact, before coming to Thailand to participate in the beauty pageant, Lay participated in the protest against the Tatmadaw military on the roads of the biggest metropolis of Myanmar, Yangon.

Han Lay highlighted that the military are using all means, violence, force and are killing innocent citizens for protesting against them and even the freedom of media has been taken away from them. Reporters and journalist who are raising their voice against the army of Tatamadaw are being arrested by them, but Han Lay who is a student of Psychology and said, that she is not afraid and she will continue to raise her voice against this injustice that is taking place in her country, Myanmar. The people of Myanmar are demanding democracy and are objecting to military rule.

Myanmar has been a victim of military rules for many years and after the end of direct military rule in Myanmar in 2011, and the beginning of democracy after that, it’s been 10 years now, and Mynamar is once again, back to square one as they are still suffering from the military rule. According to a rough estimate, more than 2500 civilians have been arrested and put in jail. On 8th November 2020, Aung San Suu Kyi from the National League for Democracy party won the election in Myanmar, but later on 1st February 2021, she was all of sudden was detained by the Tatmadaw military force illegally along with other leaders. This leads the citizens of Myanmar to come on the road and protest against this violent and unlawful act of the military. Since then hundreds of protestor including innocent kids have been killed but the protest is still going on.

