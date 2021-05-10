Handok, CMG to transfer solid tumor drug tech to Singapore’s AUM – Korea Biomedical Review

Handok Pharmaceuticals and CMG Pharmaceutical have agreed to transfer the technology of anticancer drug CHC2014, which targets Pan-TRK inhibitor in solid tumors, to Singapore’s AUM Biosciences for 193.4 billion won ($173 million).

The two companies will grant rights to AUM Biosciences to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the drug candidate in countries outside of Korea. Handok and CMG will receive 96.7 billion won worth of funds and shares as upfront payments from the Singaporean oncology developer, with royalties following each stage of development.

The two began the joint research in 2015. The National Cancer Center under the Ministry of Health and Welfare has supported the project since 2017. The phase 1 clinical trial of CHC2014 for treating solid tumors in Korea has been completed, and the researchers are finishing papers on results.

CHC2014 demonstrated superior antitumor activity to the existing treatments with excellent efficacy against mutated tumors in the previously conducted non-clinical study, showing potential solutions in the TRK inhibition market, Handok said.

“We are glad to cooperate with AUM Bioscience after completing the clinical trial in Korea on CHC2014, jointly developed with CMG Pharmaceuticals and the National OncoVenture under NCC,” Handok Chairman Kim Young-jin said. “We hope AUM Biosciences will finish CHC2014 development and help provide healthy lives for patients with rare solid cancers.”

CMG Pharmaceutical CEO Lee Joo-hyung also said, “The development of a new anticancer drug targeting Pan-TRK inhibition can aid in treating cancer patients with TRK gene rearrangements. We expect successful development of CHC2014 as a global new drug via AUM Biosciences, where the company carries anticancer drug experts.”

AUM Biosciences founder Vishal Doshi also said, “We thank Handok, CMG Pharmaceutical, Korea’s National OncoVenture for successfully discovering CHC2014 and agreed to cooperate in further developmental stages.”

Handok said it has been working with bio-ventures, including Genexine, SCM Lifescience, and ABL Bio, through open innovation since 2006 and also teamed up with the U.S. bio company Resolute to strengthen its global research capabilities.

The company plans to establish a research center in Magok in southwestern Seoul by the end of this year to upgrade its competitiveness through open innovation.