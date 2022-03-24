LATEST

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Sam Williams Reacts to His Mother’s Death

Singer Sam Williams remembers his mother, Mary Jane Thomas, as a gentle soul who smiled at every stranger he met. Thomas – who was married to Hank Williams Jr. for 30 years – died Tuesday (March 22) at the age of 58.

Sam Williams, 24, is one of two children born to Thomas and Williams Jr. The other is Katie Williams-Dunning, who died in a car accident in 2020, when she was 27.

“My dear mom Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who always impressed everyone who knew her,” Sam Williams said in a statement. CMT, “She had a smile and presence that lit up every room, and she never met a stranger she wasn’t friends with.”

“Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take ten-point bucks and fix dinner for her grandson at the same time!”

Hank Williams Jr. is known as an avid hunter, as…

