Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane, Dead at 58

According to a report, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane has passed away.

tmz Reports that Mary Jane Thomas died Tuesday (March 22) in Jupiter, Fla., at the age of 58. According to a family source who spoke to the celebrity news outlet, he may have suffered a possible blood clot after an undisclosed medical procedure. ,

A spokesman for the Jupiter, Fla., Police Department told TMZ that they responded to a medical call at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday. Respondents took Thomas to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to TMZ, officials are not treating his death as suspicious.

Hank Williams Jr. in “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Family Tradition,” “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settle…