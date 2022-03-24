Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane Thomas dies

Jupiter, Florida (WJW) – The Jupiter Police Department Reports Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane Thomas has passed away.

According to multiple reports, Thomas and Williams – best known for their opening anthem on Monday Night Football – had been married for more than three decades.

according to this PeoplePolice received a medical call at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa on Tuesday evening.

Thomas was taken to hospital where he died.

PEOPLE says Thomas’ ages vary from 58 to 61 years old.

TMZ reported Maybe he encountered a complication…