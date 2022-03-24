Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas, Dies Unexpectedly

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr., has passed away unexpectedly.

He died on Tuesday (March 22) in Jupiter, Florida, the family says.

Thomas and Williams Jr. married in 1990.

It was around 5 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called, a spokesman for Jupiter, FL PD, told TMZ. Thomas was then taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. She was 58 years old.

According to sources close to the family, though the investigation is still in the initial stages, initial reports said that he faced complications after a medical procedure. There is no possibility of error.

A native of Daytona Beach, Florida, Thomas was known to love the area’s beaches. After going to college, she became a model …