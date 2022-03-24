Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane Thomas dies

By: Talia Naquin
JUPITER, Florida (WJW) – The Jupiter Police Department reports that Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, has died.
according to this PeoplePolice received a medical call at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa on Tuesday evening.
Thomas was taken to hospital where he died.
PEOPLE says Thomas’ ages vary from 58 to 61 years old.
TMZ reported He may face complications from a medical procedure.
“She could have taken ten-point bucks and fixed dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she radiates from above…