Hank Williams Jr’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead

Fox News Digital confirmed that Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has passed away.

A spokesman for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital that Thomas was taken from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, where he was pronounced dead. Reports about his death differ regarding Thomas’s age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.

Williams and Thomas, 72, had been married for nearly 30 years. After meeting at a Williams show in Washington state in 1985, the pair tied the knot in 1990.

Thomas and “All My Rowdy…