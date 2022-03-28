‘Hannibal the Cannibal’ killer Robert Maudsley, who lives in glass box under HMP Wakefield prison, warns he will kill again

Sadistic killer Robert Maudsley has vowed to kill again if given a chance.

The dreaded killer, now 68 years old, was nicknamed ‘brain eater’ and ‘cannibal’, although there was no evidence that he ate his prey. He was caged for 47 years, with three of his four victims dying while in prison.

He was asked to complete his own version of vigilante justice and in a new hard-hitting documentary ‘HMP Wakefield: Evil Behind Bars’, Maudsley’s nephew Gavin reveals that he is now in solitary confinement. Satisfied that which is far from the rest. World.

Read more: The tragic life and crime of ‘Brain Eater’ killer Robert Maudsley living in a glass box beneath Wakefield Prison

Serial killer has even warned that if he is ever released he will kill again