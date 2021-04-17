Hansi Flick announces desire to leave Bayern Munich

The 56-year-old received a historic treble throughout his first season in cost at Bayern.

Hansi Flick has revealed his intentions to depart Bayern Munich on the finish of the season. The Bundesliga champions bounced again from their midweek Champions League exit to Paris St Germain with a 3-2 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday. Germany worldwide Jamal Musiala, who represented England at youth-team stage, struck twice to assist Bayern keep heading in the right direction for the title, however they appear set to be with out head coach Flick as soon as the marketing campaign involves its conclusion in Might.

“I wish to get out of my contract on the finish of the season. That may be a truth,” Flick informed Sky, as quoted by Kicker.

“It was simply essential to me that the staff discover out about this from me.”

Flick is reported to have informed the Bayern squad and the hierarchy on the membership following their European exit in Paris.

The previous Germany assistant supervisor signed a brand new deal till the summer time of 2023 final April and conceded there isn’t a assure his phrases will likely be ended by mutual consent.

He added: “I solely expressed my want. I additionally know that I’ve a contract. After Paris it was a very good time to inform the membership.”

Throughout an 18-month spell in Munich, Flick has guided the staff to a historic treble and is within the working to interchange Joachim Low, who will step down as Germany nationwide staff boss after this summer time’s European Championships.

The duo labored collectively for eight years earlier than the 56-year-old give up teaching duties together with his nation in 2014 and took up a task with Bayern as Niko Kovac‘s quantity two in the summertime of 2019.

In November of that yr he changed the Croatian as supervisor at Allianz Area and has at present received six trophies throughout his tenure, but in addition clashed with the board.

Flick mentioned: “The long run is by no means clear. There was no dialogue about that. After all, the DFB is an choice that each coach has to contemplate.

“However I’ve to digest all the things first, the previous few weeks haven’t been simple for me both. That is why the method of telling the membership and naturally my staff was extraordinarily essential immediately. “