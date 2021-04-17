LATEST

Hansi Flick announces desire to leave Bayern Munich

Avatar
By
Posted on
Hansi Flick announces desire to leave Bayern Munich

The 56-year-old received a historic treble throughout his first season in cost at Bayern.

Hansi Flick has revealed his intentions to depart Bayern Munich on the finish of the season.

The Bundesliga champions bounced again from their midweek Champions League exit to Paris St Germain with a 3-2 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Germany worldwide Jamal Musiala, who represented England at youth-team stage, struck twice to assist Bayern keep heading in the right direction for the title, however they appear set to be with out head coach Flick as soon as the marketing campaign involves its conclusion in Might.

“I wish to get out of my contract on the finish of the season. That may be a truth,” Flick informed Sky, as quoted by Kicker.

“It was simply essential to me that the staff discover out about this from me.”

Flick is reported to have informed the Bayern squad and the hierarchy on the membership following their European exit in Paris.

The previous Germany assistant supervisor signed a brand new deal till the summer time of 2023 final April and conceded there isn’t a assure his phrases will likely be ended by mutual consent.

He added: “I solely expressed my want. I additionally know that I’ve a contract. After Paris it was a very good time to inform the membership.”

Throughout an 18-month spell in Munich, Flick has guided the staff to a historic treble and is within the working to interchange Joachim Low, who will step down as Germany nationwide staff boss after this summer time’s European Championships.

The duo labored collectively for eight years earlier than the 56-year-old give up teaching duties together with his nation in 2014 and took up a task with Bayern as Niko Kovac‘s quantity two in the summertime of 2019.

In November of that yr he changed the Croatian as supervisor at Allianz Area and has at present received six trophies throughout his tenure, but in addition clashed with the board.

Flick mentioned: “The long run is by no means clear. There was no dialogue about that. After all, the DFB is an choice that each coach has to contemplate.

“However I’ve to digest all the things first, the previous few weeks haven’t been simple for me both. That is why the method of telling the membership and naturally my staff was extraordinarily essential immediately. “

ID:443622:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect11010:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
21
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top