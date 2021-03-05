ENTERTAINMENT

Hansika turns out to be a YouTube sensation – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Even though she is going through a rough phase in the film industry, actress Hansika Motwani is making a mark in the digital space. Of late, she appears in some album songs and both went viral on YouTube. These music videos once again brought Hansika back into the game.

Three weeks ago, Hansika was featured in a song called Booty Shake. The song was written, composed and sung by popular rap singer Tony Kakkar. She also starred alongside Hansika in the music video. Within three weeks of its release, Loot Shack garnered more than 28 million views on Youtube.

About two weeks ago, Hansika came up with another song called Mazza. Popular singer B Prac has sung the track while Jani has penned and penned the lyrics. This soulful tune portrayed Gurmeet Chaudhary with Hansika. The track became an instant success and was viewed over 44 million times so far. With these back-to-back hit songs, Hansika is creating waves in the YouTube space. He also has some interesting film projects in the pipeline.

