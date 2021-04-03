LATEST

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: When is Hanuman Jayanti, know the date, auspicious time and importance – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: When is Hanuman Jayanti, know the date, auspicious time and importance - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This year, this date will be celebrated on 27 April. Apart from this date, in many places this festival is also celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. According to the scriptures, Hanuman lives on earth even today. It is said that Hanuman ji is blessed with Chiranjeevi. According to the belief, Hanumanji is considered to be the shareholder of Suryaputra and Lord Shiva. Let’s know the date of Hanuman Jayanti, auspicious time and importance.

Auspicious time for Hanuman Jayanti 2021:

Chaitra month, Shukla Paksha, full moon date

27 April, Tuesday

Full moon date starts – 26 April 2021, Monday, 12 noon to 44 minutes

Closing the full moon date – 27 April 2021, Tuesday, 9:00 AM

Importance of Hanuman Jayanti 2021:

The day of Hanuman Jayanti holds immense importance in Hinduism. This day is also falling on Tuesday. In such a situation, this date becomes even more important. By worshiping Hanuman ji on this day, one gets freedom from all the problems and happiness in life. If a person has inauspicious effects of the planet Saturn in his horoscope, then he should worship Lord Hanuman lawfully. It also removes problems related to Shani Dev. At the same time, negative energy, problems like ghosts and ghosts are also relieved. One should recite Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan on this day. Hanuman ji is quickly pleased with this.

