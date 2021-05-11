Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Happu takes Resham pal to his house

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Happu coming to the PS and finds Resham Pal’s stuff there. Resham Pal does an emotional act and tells that he don’t have any interest in the world, as his wife left him. He tells that his wife wanted a pet dog and not a husband. He tells that he wants to go to Himalayas, or want such a family who can give their life for each other. He says he is thinking to name all his property to the trust. Happu says I will not let you go and asks him to stay in his house. Resham Pal says I can’t stay in your house for 4-5 days. Happu insists and says Amma regards you as her son. Resham Pal agrees. Ranbir and Chamchi take a disguise of road side beggars who earns money by singing. Chamchi says if anyone sees us. Ranbir says we will be singing for hritik and says no problem if anyone sees us. Ranbir sings tauba tera jalwa while she dances. The people throw money in their cap.

Happu comes home and tells Rajjo that the problem will be solved. Amma asks if you are planning to send me to old age home and says I am not a simple cow. Rajjo says you are cow with horns, and tells that we will not send you anywhere. Happu tells that he came to know that Hritik wants to become a doctor, but limiting his studies and not showing his talent. He says he has decided that hritik will become a doctor. Chamchi asks which bank to loot? Happu says Bank is coming here and tells that Resham Pal got fed up of life and wants to give away his wealth to a deserving family, as his wife left him. hritik hears them now. Ranbir says we will murder him and then will acquired all his property. Chamchi says where will we hide the dead body? Malaika says she will do for her brother. Happu says you are saying this infront of me. He says he has a plan and tells that they shall show an emotional act infront of him, so that he shall think that he shall give his wealth to them. He asks them to act as a loving family. Chamchi says they will act for 4-5 days, but needs bribe. Happu scolds her.

Hritik asks why Resham Pal is coming? Happu says your future is hiding in his present. Happu says I can’t see you lowering down infront of everyone. Happu says everyone wants you to become a doctor. Amma says he will treat me. Hritik smiles. He comes to Ayushman and says don’t know why his plan failed. He says my siblings are begging for me, and asks him to say something. Ayushman asks him to take money if Papa giving. Hritik says if I tell Papa that I lied then he will take everything back.

Kat tells Malaika that she is getting a student. Malaika says donkey. Kat says she will be a strict dance teacher. Kamlesh comes there. Kat teaches him dance. Happu brings Resham pal home. Amma and Rajjo puts up an emotional act. Resham Pal gets impressed and praises their love. Happu says Commissioner Saheb will stay here with us for a few days. Rajjo says Krishna came to Sudama’s house. Amma says he made gold palace for Sudama. Happu asks Resham Pal to sit. Amma asks how can anyone leave such a wonderful person. Rajjo brings food. Happu asks him to eat. Resham Pal eats the samosa. Rajjo tells that the breakfast is borrowed from the shop as Happu’s salary is less. Resham Pal says he can eat yesterday’s food with salt. Amma says he is like God and again tells about Krishna giving good coins to Sudama.

No Precap.

