Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Rajjo and Amma feeding food to each other. Resham Pal calls happu lucky to have such a mother and wife who love each other. Amma says I am thinking why your wife left you and says she is very worried thinking this. Resham Pal says you will cry. Amma says I have a flood which will come out through tears. Resham Pal tells that a pet dog Sheru was unwell since many days. Rajjo says it is a sad thing that he died. Resham Pal says no, Sheru got fine, but my father in law couldn’t bear. Amma says so he died. Resham pal says no, he got fine, but my mother in law got a heart attack. Happu asks if she died. Resham Pal says she got surgery and got fine. He says the cook there died and when my wife heard about his demise, she left my home and went to her mayka. Hritik asks Chamchi to take paneer and give rest to Resham Pal uncle. Chamchi asks him to eat and says she doesn’t want. Resham pal says take paneer, there is so much. Ranbir says my mummy has mortgaged two cookers to get this paneer. Kat comes there and asks Happu to keep 500 Rs, which she got as her salary. Ranbir also gives him money and says it is his salary. Resham Pal gets surprised and asks if he also works. Chamchi says even we work. Happu says they motivate me and I am living in hope that my destiny will change. Resham Pal asks Happu not to worry and says your destiny will change. He touches his gold chain and keeps it inside.

Later Rajjo tells Happu that Resham Pal’s heart haven’t melted seeing the kids emotional drama. Happu says Resham pal is very cunning. Rajjo says they have done a drama so that Resham Pal gives his wealth to us. Happu says if he knows then, and asks her to keep secretive. He says it will take time to show that we are in need of money. Rajjo likes his idea.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan