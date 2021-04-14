Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 13th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan thirteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Beni praying to God to get his setting finished with Vimlesh. Kat asks Hritik if beni will acknowledge her voice. Hritik says this quantity is new. Kat calls Beni and tells that she is Vimlesh. Beni asks since once you began English. Kat says she is studying English now. She tells that Kamlesh is in lock up, whom she regards as her brother. She asks him to get him out of the lock up, as Happu obtained him arrested to maintain him away from Kat. Beni says okay, he’ll get him freed and asks her to fulfill him personally. Kat says they are going to meet beneath the moonlight. Beni involves the PS and bails out Kamlesh. Resham Pal scolds Happu for arresting Kamlesh and tells that he is aware of Kamlesh and Kat. He goes.. Kamlesh comes there and hugs Beni. He leaves. Happu tells Beni that Kat fooled him in Vimlesh’s voice and scolds him for bailing out Kamlesh. Kamlesh meets Kat. Kat says she will be able to kill anybody to save lots of him. She feels apologetic for Happu’s habits. Kamlesh thanks her. Kat tells that my father is cussed star. Kamlesh says time has come to change into relations. Kat asks how? Kamlesh says we are going to do such a factor that no person can separate us anytime.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan