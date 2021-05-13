Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Rajjo asking Amma if she saw that Resham Pal didn’t pay attention to their emotional act. Amma says he was not bothered when I was giving my jewellery. Happu tells that Resham Pal had said that he will give away his wealth to the needy, but now he is not willing. Dadi says he wants to give to needy and not to greedy. Amma tells that she will talk to Commissioner and have befriended him. Happu asks when did you befriend him? Amma says yesterday we sat and drank milk. She says drank milk and had a talk. Happu asks her to enquire. Amma says she will go now and check. Resham Pal gets his wife’s call. He picks the call and says hello darling, how are you? She says she is fine, and getting bored. She says she fought with everyone, but not getting fun which I get to fight with you. Resham Pal asks her to stay there itself for few more days. He says he is staying in Happu’s house and tells about his lie. She gets upset. Resham pal ends the call and dances.

Amma comes there and tells that they are in poverty and painful river. Resham Pal says this bad phase will pass soon. Amma says if someone takes us out from it then I will bless that person. Resham Pal says your blessings are valuable. He says I have seen that your family is going through a bad phase, I thought to give my property on your name, but I saw the family’s love and unity and everyone is contributing to the need. He says I don’t want to give you anything and don’t want to lower you. Amma says we will not be insulted, just help us. Resham Pal says atleast you people have love among your family members. He gets a call and goes. Amma comes to Happu and Rajjo’s room. Rajjo asks what did he say? Happu asks when is he giving his property? Amma slaps him and asks if I am your Servant. She takes a breath and tells that if you hear what he thought then you will get angry. He says Resham pal will not give you anything. Happu says he can’t be so stone hearted. Amma says once he melted, but seeing our love and all kids working, he refused to give anything. Happu says our planning was right, but the trick backfired. Amma asks him to send him and says she can’t stay without taunting her. Rajjo says even she can’t stay without hearing her taunts and taunts her. Happu asks them to come in their original character and do mahabharat. He says we might get wealth in our hands. Amma says natural acting. Happu says he shall think that they are fighting due to the need of money. He asks them not to do overacting and argue. Happu asks them to argue infront of Resham Pal and goes to PS.

