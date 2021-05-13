Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Amma and Rajjo’s drama is revealed

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Beni whispering to Happu to remember his 20 percent share. Resham Pal comes there and gives money to buy lungi cloth for Happu. Later Rajjo tells Resham pal that her life is ruined, as her mother in law is a problem and has ruined her life’s fun. Resham Pal says saas and bahu’s relation is like snake and mongoose. Rajjo says she wants to poison her food. Resham Pal asks her not to hurry up and says think wisely. Rajjo says she is very innocent and asks him to support her while she executes her plan. She goes. Malaika tells Kat that Kamlesh haven’t come till now. Kat says he will come and help me. Kamlesh comes there. Malaika tells him that he shall give extra fees for wasting their time. Kamlesh asks what Kat will teach him today? Kat says bhangra. Malaika says his bone breaks? Kat says ok I can do it, as your bones are weak. Kamlesh says my bones are strong and asks her to teach him. Kat teaches him to move the shoulder. They play a song and dance. Malaika throws marbles on his way and makes him fall down. Kamlesh says Kat, I think my back is gone. Kat asks for her fees and takes it from his pocket. She says next time, I will teach you other dance. Kamlesh says he will not come to dance again, but will come to meet his best friend. He drags himself to reach the window.

Resham Pal thinks the bahu who was loving her saas until now, wants to get rid of the same saas now. He thinks Amma didn’t know anything till now and feels pity. He then hears Amma talking to someone and telling that she wants to get her bahu kidnapped, as she is tired of her tantrums and thoughts. She pretends and asks the person to kidnap her bahu. She says she will give her ancestral bangles. Resham Pal hears shockingly. He comes to Happu in the morning and tells that he has a shocking news for him. He says both Rajesh and Amma are behind each other. He tells about their planning. Happu says it is a small thing and asks him to tell if it is something big. Resham Pal’s wife comes there and says hi. Resham pal says you have come. His wife says I had gone to mayka for 2-4 days. Rajjo says didn’t you leave him? His wife says no. Rajjo says he wanted to take sanyas. His wife says that Resham Pal lied to stay here. She says they are good and would have let you stay here, if you had told truth. Resham Pal says I came to know that they are so greedy and can do anything for money. Happu says even we were acting and says you thought us wrong. Rajjo tells that Hritik wants to become a doctor and we acted for that. Happu, Kat and Malaika praise Happu. Resham Pal says if you had told us truth then this wouldn’t have happen. He says we will pray for you all and tells that he will have icecream, and has much money. He leaves with her. Happu, Amma and Rajjo get upset.

Later they come to hritik. Happu kisses on his head. Rajjo says we never thought that you want to be a doctor. Amma apologizes to Hritik. Malaika says Resham Pal was very clever. Happu apologizes to Hritik. Hritik says no problem, I have a strong family who can think of taking other’s wealth. Kat asks until when you will fail. Malaika asks him to study and get Police job. Hritik says my dream broke, but I get upset when mummy and Papa scold me. Amma asks them not to scold him. Ayushman says this is enough now. Rajjo asks what? Ayushman says Hritik’s lie. Hritik asks them to go. Ayushman tells that Hritik lied to everyone of you as he saw Principal complaining to you and made a plan to fool you. He says actually he wants to be a world class thief. Happu gets relieved that he don’t want to be a doctor and gives him money.

