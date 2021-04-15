Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Happu asking Beni to say what occurred? Beni cries and says Kat obtained married. Happu says you’re my expensive buddy to really feel my ache. beni says I wish to say, even Kat like lady obtained married, however I didn’t marry Vimlesh. Happu asks do you imply if she is handicapped. Beni says he desires to get married and asks him to get it achieved. Happu assures him and asks him to get 10-15 youngsters. Beni says I can’t harm Vimlesh a lot. Happu says folks assume that the couple loves one another once they have extra youngsters. Beni says my love is of souls and tells that he can have simply 2 youngsters. He offers an thought to chop down Kamlesh and Kat’s feathers. Kamlesh involves Happu and Rajjo with Kat. Rajjo offers her sweets. Kamlesh thinks one thing is incorrect. he says he’ll get bike. Happu tells Kat, her age isn’t appropriate for marriage. Kamlesh asks what do you imply, lets separate. Happu says no. Kamlesh says if you happen to attempt to separate us, then I’ll get you jailed. Rajjo asks him to go residence and tells that they may do their reception later. Kamlesh says I’ll go, however you need to give us double pocket, have to present petrol cash and ship us for procuring each month. Happu guarantees to present him bike.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan