Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kat and Kamlesh reveals their fake marriage truth – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Kat pondering her finest pal is promoting Chaat. Hritik asks her to provide him tub. Kat asks why? Hritik says simply since you are married now. Rajjo comes there and asks Kat to deal with the triplet/infants and clear their potty and likewise feed them milk. Kat says if I’ve to do that? Rajjo says you might be married now and shall do. She tells that each one the youngsters accountability is on you. Kat asks why? Rajjo says I need you to apply so that you simply don’t have drawback if you change into a mom. All of them go from room. Kat takes the infant when the opposite child cries. Kat takes the opposite child in her arms and the infant pees on her face. Kat says my brother….and makes a crying face. Rajjo smiles. Kat helps her siblings in research. Hritik comes and fights with Ranbir and Chamchi. Kat falls down whereas making an attempt to cease their battle. Rajjo involves Kamlesh’s chaat store and have the chaat. She throws the chaat on the ground and asks for one more chaat. Kamlesh tells that he’ll undergo losses.

Ranbir, Chamchi and Hritik ask Kat to make sandwich. They battle for it. Kat asks them to cease combating. She strikes the lid from the tawa and the smoke smoke will get on her face. Amma and Rajjo seems to be on. Hritik says we will’t eat and asks him to go. Some goons come o the Chaat store and steal the cash, and beat him.

Later Kat involves Kamlesh and tells that his marriage plan is backfiring on him. She asks him to run away and tells that she’s going to inform everybody that her husband has run away. Kamlesh tells that she is bored with working. Amma comes there. Kamlesh asks why did you make Kat accomplish that a lot housekeeping. Amma says no. Kat tells that Kamlesh is promoting so many water balls and getting drained. Amma says there’s a shock for you each. They arrive residence and see the mandap. Amma tells that they’re getting them married infront of everybody. Kat says we’re already married. Sudarshan says that marriage didn’t occur with out our blessings. Rajjo says Kamlesh has show that he can be husband. Happu says Kat proved that she can be mummy. Sudarshan says I introduced your bike, get marry and go on a motorcycle. Kamlesh says we’re not but dressed properly. Happu asks him to marry carrying these garments solely. Pandit ji says mahurat is much less.

Pandit ji recites the mantras as they sit. Rajjo asks Amma if he’ll get them married. Pandit ji asks them to supply flowers and get up for the rounds. Kat cries and tells that she don’t wish to marry. Kamlesh says when you learn any extra mantra then I’ll hit you. Happu asks why? Kat tells that they aren’t married. Kamlesh says we’re finest mates and we did this act as you was stopping us from assembly. Kat says although I’m trendy, however won’t marry with out your permission. Kamlesh additionally apologizes. Happu says we all know the reality. Rajjo says Chamchi and hritik instructed every part. Amma tells that you simply each have proved that your coronary heart is evident like glass. Rajjo says it was Happu’s mistake to cease them from assembly. Happu says you had introduced Kamlesh to PS. Amma tells that no one shall cease them from assembly and asks them to remain in limits. Chamchi says we needed to bop in Kat’s marriage. Ranbir says after we will dance now? Malaika says we are going to take pleasure in beating somebody. Happu says no one shall speak about beating, however dance. The children dance. Kat and Kamlesh additionally dance.

No Precap.

