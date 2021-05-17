Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Amma trying to feed milk to the triplets and asks them to be quiet. She scolds them. The baby pee on her face. Amma tells Happu’s dialogue about apnon apna hi hota hai…Hritik, Ranbir and Chamchi complain to Dadi about their dresses. Amma says she couldn’t handle the kids. Hritik says we are just 9. Happu comes there with Rajjo and says we got 3 more children. Amma is shocked. Rajjo and Happu handover babies to Amma and go to their room. Amma wakes up and thinks it was a dream, thankfully. She thinks she saw the dream early morning and then 3 children came. She thinks to alert happu and rajjo, but then thinks they will make fun of her dream. She thinks the dream effect will be for 14 days and thinks to keep them far for 14 days. She thinks if they unite then there will be 3 kids, who will trouble me.

In the room, Happu watches Dr. Joshiley’s interview. Rajjo asks who is he? Happu tells that he is a health/s*xual expert who is 80 years of age. Dr. Joshiley tells that human shall romance two times a day, and says I romance 5 times a day, to be activate and healthy for generating the hormones to become young. Rajjo asks Happu to switch off the TV. Happu says we shall do some romance. Amma comes there and pulls off the blanket from them. She scolds them and asks him to go to PS and offer prasad in the temple. Happu whispers something in Rajjo’s ears and goes.

Kamlesh checks the App. Kat comes there and says hi. Kamlesh tells that Dr. Joshiley tells that if one doesn’t romance then they will get old. Kat says I am your girl friend. Kamlesh says you are girl and is my friend, but girl friend is different, as they hug and kiss. Kat asks him to make her as his girl friend and become her boyfriend. Kamlesh says what an idea! He says he will romance with her. Kat says ok boyfriend, lets go.

Amma is in tension and thinks she can’t drink tonight.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: H Hasan