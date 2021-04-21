Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rajjo to start catering business – TMT Updates

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Hritik asking Rajjo to offer him one thing and tells that he couldn’t win as a result of cheater cock. Rajjo tells them that she desires to speak to them and tells that Happu is burdened by the bills of the home and says she desires to assist him and do some enterprise. The youngsters asks which enterprise and will get excited. Hritik suggests an concept which she don’t like. Malaika asks her to begin tiffin centre. Rajjo says it’s a good suggestion and says she was considering how she bought this concept. She tells that she is feeling good and was in rigidity. Chamchi asks her to make one thing candy. Rajjo says she is going to make almond kheer. Chamchi asks her so as to add cashew nuts. Rajjo says Amma ate it. Later she informs Amma that she is beginning catering enterprise. Amma asks what’s it? hritik says you might be far behind the period. Rajjo says she is going to earn cash and can grow to be wealthy. Chamchi says mummy will grow to be a enterprise lady quickly. Amma asks what was the necessity to do work. she says home is working properly. Rajjo says she desires the home to run fastly and needs to assist Happu. Kat says very quickly mummy will stroll with father. Ranbir says we’re with mummy. Rajjo thanks her children. Malaika says lets go from right here.

Happu will get Amma’s name and asks if all the pieces is okay. Amma says your spouse creates new downside. Happu asks what? Amma says your spouse is staring enterprise and asks why is she doing this? happu says this can be a good concept. Amma will get upset along with her and tells that she is going to taunt me extra if she begins her personal enterprise. Happu says if you need me to make Rajjo perceive then relax, as soon as coming house, I’ll discuss to her. Amma says okay. Manohar coughs.

Kamlesh involves Kat and exhibits the flower. Kat asks if he desires to idiot her. She scolds him for breaking her belief and asks him to go. Kamlesh says he’ll disguise his face. Kat calls him black spot on the identify of friendship. Kamlesh asks for forgiveness. Kat says you might be not my buddy and you might be stranger now. Kamlesh asks how are you going to say this? Kat asks him to not come to her home, as there isn’t a entry for him now.

Rajjo involves Beni and says she has some work with him. Beni says we’re associates and you might be my could be sister in legislation. Rajjo asks what? Malaika says I’ll say if mummy can’t. Rajjo says she thought to begin her personal enterprise. Beni asks her to minimize her bills, in order that Happu’s lakhs of rs can be saved. Malaika says Mummy desires to begin tiffin centre enterprise. Beni asks what does she need? Rajjo asks him to offer 25000 Rs. Beni asks her to ask Happu. Rajjo says she will’t take it from Happu. Beni says I can’t give with out asking Happu. Malaika involves him and blackmails him within the identify of Vimlesh. Beni says he’ll give 30000 Rs. Rajjo asks him to convey 1 kg Paneer and says Vimlesh likes it. Beni says he’ll make paneer pakoda.

Happu comes house. Rajjo informs him about tiffin centre enterprise. Happu will get irked along with her and tells that he don’t need her to do any enterprise, and asks her to simply focus on house. Rajjo says I do know who has provoked you. She asks him to take his stuff and go away from house. She exhibits the knife to scare him. Happu goes to alter his garments in toilet. Rajjo cuts an apple and says an apple a day retains the physician away.

Amma drinks wine and dances. Dada ji says every time I see you, I keep in mind Renu. Amma asks who is that this witch? Dada ji says she is within the sky flying. Amma says I’ll lower your feathers. Dada ji says I can’t discuss to you. Amma sings track to please him. Dada ji asks her to come back with him. Happu says Amma, I’m coming to your room to sleep, as Rajjo kicked me. Dada ji asks her to cease Happu. Amma tells Happu that she is fixing his father’s downside and asks him to go and sleep with children. Happu says he’ll go to beni’s home and sleeps.

