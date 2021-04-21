Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Happu and Amma try to stop Rajjo’s business – TMT Updates

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Rajjo telling Happu that she has promised herself that she won’t get offended with him, whereas she was sleeping alone. Happu says he has again ache since he was sleeping on flooring. Rajjo says she is going to get his ache go. Happu says he got here to know why she needs to open the tiffin centre, as she needs to assist Dhoomar bhaiyya. Rajjo asks how do you know. Happu says he is aware of that she needs to assist Dhoomar, as he misplaced cash in playing. Rajjo asks if in case you have downside? Happu tells that he needs her to take cash from her and assist Dhoomar. He asks her to not inform Amma. Rajjo calls Amma and informs her that Happu needs to present 50000 to her, as he believes that Dhoomar helped them. Amma slaps Happu. Happu runs away. Rajjo makes meals and will get the tiffin prepared. Malaika appreciates Rajjo for the quick cooking. Kat tells that she won’t work till Kamlesh works for them. Rajjo asks Kamlesh to ship the tiffins. Kamlesh asks if I’ll maintain them then how will I drive. Rajjo asks Malaika to go, however she refuses. Beni comes there. Rajjo asks him to go, however he refuses and goes. Rajjo sends Kat with Kamlesh. Malaika tells Amma that Rajjo has made the tiffins quick. Rajjo will get Dhoomar’s name and tells that she is going to assist him along with her cash. She then asks Malaika to convey two extra tiffins. Amma calls Happu and asks him if he has performed her work. happu says simply as I get the prospect, I’ll speak to Rajjo.

Amma tells that her respect is getting ruined. Happu says I attempted, however. Amma emotionally blackmails him taking Dada ji’s title and counting his sacrifices. Dada ji says Kattu. Amma says extra lies. Dada ji calls her. Happu says he’ll do one thing and whispers one thing in Manohar’s ears. Manohar says he has no petrol in bike. Happu asks him to go by stroll. Manohar stands on the highway and stops kamlesh’s bike. He asks them to point out the licence of their enterprise. Kamlesh says you might be messing me with happus’s household. Kamlesh affords bribe. Manohar takes it and allow them to go. Resham Pal comes residence. Rajjo and the youngsters greet him. Resham Pal asks her to convey tea and pakoda. Rajjo asks why are you asking it presently. Resham Pal says his spouse went to her mayka and he can’t have outdoors meals. Hritik asks him to take tiffin from Rajjo. Resham Pal will get completely satisfied and talks to his spouse asking her to remain in mayka for two months. The children ask for cash. Rajjo provides 500 Rs. Amma involves the PS. Manohar comes there and greets Amma. Amma asks why you got here empty handed. Manohar says he introduced bribe and provides 100 Rs share to happu and retains 200 Rs. Amma asks the place are the tiffins? Manohar says that is the bribe for the tiffins. Amma slaps him.

No precap.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan