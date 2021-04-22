Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rajjo gets thankful to Amma – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rajjo gets thankful to Amma

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Chamchi telling Amma that she was going to carry water. Amma asks her to take a seat. Chamchi says she has a lot homework to do and asks shall I am going? Amma says you don’t have even 2 minutes in your Dadi. She asks what your mom is cooking? Chamchi says nothing, I used to be finding out and didn’t see. Amma says why will you inform me, you might have modified get together. She says now you might have change into Mummy’s Chamchi now. She asks Dada ji to name her and says even she desires to hold with him within the pic. Chamchi says I really like you a lot and offers all of the neighbors’ information to you. Amma says you might have damaged my coronary heart. Chamchi says she is at all times her Chamchi and cries. Amma asks actually? Chamchi says sure. Amma hugs her and asks her to inform what occurred after she left. Chamchi says Commissioner uncle had come, as his spouse went to mayka, now mummy will ship him tiffins 3 occasions a day. Amma says 3 occasions.

Happu asks Amma what to do, as Rajjo just isn’t listening. Amma says Rajjo is doing this for Dhoomar. Happu says he’s sleeping exterior and have a again ache. Dada ji asks Amma to inform about his sacrifices. Amma says your father had labored arduous for you. Happu asks what shall I do? Amma shares his plan. Happu agrees to do. Dada ji says you’ll make him lose the job.

Happu involves Beni and cries. Beni says I’ll change into wealthy due to your spouse. Happu drinks wine and cries extra. Beni says I’ll carry extra expensive wine for you. Happu cries and says he’s ruining. Beni says he’s planning to purchase a land. Happu thinks Beni’s desires will probably be damaged and cries.

Rajjo tells Happu that she could be very comfortable at present. Happu says it’s good, your happiness is suicide for me. Rajjo says you mentioned proper. She tells that after she pays cash to Dhoomar then all of the revenue will probably be his. Happu remembers Amma asking him to combine diarrhea drugs in Resham Pal’s meals. Rajjo says she has carried out planning to exit with him. Happu says his head is paining and sleeps. Rajjo additionally sleeps. Happu involves the kitchen within the morning and sees Resham Pal’s field. He mixes one thing in Resham Pal’s tiffin. Later he involves Rajjo and tells that Resham Pal is unwell after consuming the meals made by her. He asks her to both shut his enterprise or get arrested. Resham Pal comes there and says his constipation downside is solved resulting from Rajjo. He thanks her repeatedly and tells that he was troubled by constipation earlier than. He goes to rest room. Rajjo stares him. Happu says I didn’t combine the drugs in his meals. Rajjo says you might have stoop low and scolds him. happu says it was carried out by Amma. Rajjo scolds Amma for sowing the seeds of thorns on the best way. hritik asks her to hear. Rajjo doesn’t hear and says you might have cleared at present, that there’s a distinction between mayka and sasural. She says she is feeling ashamed. Chamchi says Dadi had already given cash to dhoomar mama. Amma tells that she didn’t need to present favor on her. Rajjo says sorry. Amma says I’ll taunt you all of the week. happu asks Rajjo if she’s going to resume her work. Rajjo says shut from at present and asks him to deal with dwelling. Amma says sure. Rajjo talks to Dhoomar, who tells that she is fortunate to get such a saas who cares for her bahu mayka a lot. He says she has opened my eyes and requested me to not gamble once more. Rajjo asks him to not gamble and ends the decision. She thinks Amma does good work generally.

No Precap.

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan

I began writing as a passion. It was a fledged out profession thankfully. I really like studying novels and inventive arts. I am very dedicated and provides my greatest to my work.

